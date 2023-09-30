LG inaugurates 2nd edition of Himalayan Film Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 30: The much-awaited 2nd edition of The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) 2023 was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retired), at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra, Leh in the presence of CEC Leh Tashi Gyalson, Advisor Ladakh Dr Pawan Kotwal, Commissioner Secretary Padma Angmo, Secretaries of the UT Administration, District Officers and members of the Ladakh film fraternity.

The five-day event, organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Union Territory of Ladakh in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, opened with the screening of Netflix India’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and Ladakhi short film, ‘Last Days of Summer,’ directed by Ladakhi filmmaker Stenzin Tankong.

The LG visited the stalls exhibiting photographs from the photography workshop conducted by filmmaker/photographer Achal Mishra as part of THFF 2023. Addressing the gathering, the LG expressed happiness about the conduct of such eventful programs in Ladakh and commended the efforts of the department, headed by Commissioner Secretary Padma Angmo.

On the occasion, “the Carnival of Ladakh”, a calendar of festivals of Ladakh held in the month of September, was also unveiled by the LG.

CEC Tashi Gyalson expressed hope for the festival to become grander by the year, while providing better opportunities for the film enthusiasts of Ladakh.

Commissioner Secretary Padma Angmo in her welcome address spoke of the journey of The Himalayan Film Festival since its 1st edition in 2021.

Balti Culture and Heritage Foundation and Mendoqsar Dramatic Club, Kargil mesmerized the audience with their spell bounding performance. The celebration was further enhanced by the enthralling performance of local music band – Rolyangs.

Additionally, national and international models who had recently taken part in a fashion show at Umling-la, organized by LAHDC Leh were also present on the occasion.