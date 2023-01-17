LG Hands Over Appointment Letter To Wife Of Puran Krishan Bhat Killed By Terrorists In Kashmir

JAMMU, Jan 17: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over the appointment letter for the government job to Sweety Bhat, wife of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir.

