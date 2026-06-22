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Home / State / LG greets people on Jyeshtha Ashtami

LG greets people on Jyeshtha Ashtami

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, June 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, which is being celebrated tomorrow on June 22,2026. In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Heartiest...

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Daily Excelsior
04:53 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, which is being celebrated tomorrow on June 22,2026.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Heartiest greetings to all, especially our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters, on the sacred occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

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May Mata Kheer Bhawani continue to guide us on the path of righteousness and bless everyone with peace, happiness, good health and prosperity."

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