LG greets people on Eid-ul-Zuha

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 16: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha”.

“The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Zuha is a symbol of selfless sacrifice and sharing. Let us, on this occasion, reaffirm our resolve to further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity. May Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, prosperity and joy for everyone”, he said.