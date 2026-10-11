LG extends Navratri greetings

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Navratri, which commences today, October 11, 2026.

In the message, the Lieutenant Governor said: "Greetings and warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. As the nine sacred days of prayers of Maa Durga begin, we celebrate the eternal triumph of truth, righteousness and virtue over evil."

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"May Goddess Durga shower her divine blessings upon every family, bestowing good health, happiness and prosperity," he added.