LG directs for timely completion of Jhelum Riverfront project

Sinha reviews ongoing projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 21: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing work of Jhelum Riverfront today.

He ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site, and laid emphasis on the timely completion of the project.

While enquiring about the facilities being made available for the visitors, Sinha instructed the CEO Srinagar Smart City to explore possibilities for developing selfie points at some prominent locations under the project.

Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Amir Khan briefed the Lt Governor on the progress made on the prestigious project. He informed that the ongoing work on Left Bank of the river from Zero Bridge to Lal Mandi shall be completed by April, 2023.

The work on stretch between Zero Bridge to GPO is also going on in full swing and shall be completed by April 2023. The major works on the Riverfront project will be completed by or before August 2023.

On the ongoing development projects in Kashmir and revival of Kashmir’s heritage Jhelum River and river transport, Sinha said the work is going on as per the timelines.

Pertinently, the Jhelum Riverfront from Zero Bridge to Budshah Kadal is envisaged with the state of art public places along the Riverfront. Both the right and left banks of the Jhelum riverfront are being upgraded.

The development of pedestrian walkways, Cycle track, Multi-purpose green spaces and parks, Seating space, barrier-free environment, universal accessibility, improved connectivity to popular market streets, High-quality lighting, Ornamental plant species, modern public utilities will make the Jhelum Riverfront a prominent destination for tourists and locals.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers accompanied the Lt Governor.