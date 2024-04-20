LG chairs high-level meeting to review skill development & entrepreneurship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to review skill development, entrepreneurship and labour welfare. Senior officials of the Department of Skill Development, Department of Labour & Employment and Mission Youth attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor discussed various issues such as creating convergence of skill development schemes, opportunities and strategy for employment generation across the sectors through entrepreneurship, skill gap analysis and skill mapping for upskilling, reskilling of labour force and youth, and effective, efficient implementation of Healthcare, Social Security schemes for labour welfare and Livelihood Generation Schemes for youth and women.

The Lt Governor laid special emphasis on vital need for upskilling and reskilling of youth and labour workforce as per the evolving skill development landscape to meet the requirement of industries. He called for a whole of Government approach towards skill development and providing opportunities for budding entrepreneurs.

The Lt Governor also called for strengthening the measures for protection of workers, including unorganized workers in terms of statutory minimum wage, social security and healthcare of workers.

The Lt Governor directed for streamlining the process for registration of unemployed youth and labourers in the respective departments and to improve employability of local youth in development projects. He also said that departments should help unorganized workers to register himself or herself on e-Shram portal.

The meeting also discussed and reviewed the progress of various initiatives and schemes such as job fairs, e-Shram Portal, Ease of Doing Business, promotion of Knowledge Based Service Sector and the digital initiatives including development of Common Skilling Dashboard and J&K Youth and Skill mobile application.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, Skill Development, Labour & Employment Department and CEO Mission Youth and other senior officials.