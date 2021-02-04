LG chairs high-level meeting of administrative secretaries

JAMMU: LG Manoj Sinha chairs meeting of Administrative Secretaries, experts on Smart City Projects & other stakeholders; calls for executing the ambitious Smart City projects in J&K expeditiously; Tawi River Front to be developed on the lines of Sabarmati River Front.

Chairman, Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd; Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation & CEO, Smart City Ahmedabad Development Ltd gave their valuable inputs for sharing of knowledge, expertise in implementing various Smart City projects.

The vision behind the ambitious project is to transform Jammu & Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with dedicated focus on improving infrastructure & services, increasing mobility and enhancing their administrative efficiency said LG.

Lt Governor enquired about measures taken for completing projects by Smart City Ahmedabad Development Ltd; issued directions for effective implementation of different projects and IT based smart civic services in Jammu & Kashmir.