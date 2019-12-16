LG calls for comprehensive policy for strengthening IT sector in J-K

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday called for laying down a comprehensive Information Technology (IT) Policy to strengthen the IT sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the status of the establishment of two IT Parks in J&K, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor observed that it is important to have a comprehensive policy in order to gain fruitful results on ground as far as IT sector is concerned. (AGENCIES)