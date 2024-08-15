LG attends DD Kashir’s special event “Meri Maati Mera Desh”, pays tribute to freedom fighters

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended DD Kashir’s special event “Meri Maati Mera Desh” and paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

“Our founding fathers, brave personnel of J&K Police, Armed Forces and CAPFs, have ushered peace enabling the nation and the UT of J&K to fulfil the aspirations of the citizens and strengthen the ideals of social justice and equality,” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor shared the transformational journey of J&K over the past few years.

“The going has never been as good for J&K UT in the past as it is now. Our economy has been growing and it is stable and strong. Over a period of just five years, overcoming numerous challenges, a new J&K stands firm with steadfast determination,” the Lt Governor said.

He also commended the role of Doordarshan in preserving the local art, culture, heritage while promoting a sense of nationalism.

The musical programme by folk artists and music-band showcased a vibrant display of music and songs on patriotic themes. The ambience was filled with patriotic fervor remembering the sacrifices and immense contributions of the martyrs and freedom fighters.

During the program, a short-film about the developmental journey of Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 was shown.

The event also marked the commencement of the talent hunt reality show.

The event was attended by Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; P.P Shukla, DDG, DD Kashir; Prakash Veer Tyagi, DDG Global Outreach Prasar Bharati; Sanjeev Sugam, DDG (E), senior officials and prominent citizens from all walks of life.