LG attends conference on sustainability & culture to tackle climate change

*Stresses need to adopt sustainable practices, lifestyle

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 7: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur today attended a conference on sustainability & culture as a part of the Agni Tattva outreach programme under the Sumangalam campaign to tackle climate change.

The conference was organized by the Power Foundation of India (PFI) and Vigyan Bharti (VIBHA). Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tsering Angchuk; Director General PFI, Sanjeev Nandan Sahai; Secretary, VIBHA, PA Vivekananda Pai and Secretary, PDD, Ravinder Kumar, were present in the event.

Expressing happiness for choosing Leh as the first location in the country to kick start the Sumangalam campaign by PFI, Mathur stated that Ladakh has many learnings to share with the rest of the country. He stressed the need for change in the thinking and adopting the path for developmental activities that are in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mathur stated that the existence of the entire human race would be endangered if there is any damage to the Global Commons. Stating that Ladakh has been sustainable for centuries, Mathur emphasized the need for adopting sustainable practices with modern changes for the development of the region. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the Administration and both the Hill Councils to realize the objective of a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal stressed the need for using Indian philosophy as a base for development and promoting sustainable practices. He emphasized on interdependency and co-existence and the need for the promotion of eco-friendly energy sources in Ladakh.

Tsering Angchok highlighted the need to frame policy using the outcomes of the conference and learnings from Ladakh to tackle climate change. He shared the impacts of climate change faced by the people residing in Himalayan and trans-Himalayan regions, including receding glaciers.

Films on Agni and Sustainability were screened during the event. Government officials, private organizations, students and teachers from schools from Leh were present at the conference.