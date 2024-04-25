LG addresses conference on ‘Role of Citizens in Holistic Development’ at Ghazipur

Excelsior Correspondent

GHAZIPUR, UTTAR PRADESH, Apr 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed a conference on the ‘Role of Citizens in Holistic Development’ organized at Rainbow Modern School, Ghazipur.

In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the significant contribution of Jan-Bhagidari in the progress of the nation.

“Citizen participation is essential for holistic, inclusive development and to create a new future for the society. Active citizen strengthens the bond between the Government and the Society and ensures that the benefits of economic growth reach all sections,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the people, especially youth to come forward and generate awareness on duties and responsibilities.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the weaker section of society enjoy social justice and equality and strive to our utmost for the realization of the dream of making India a Developed Nation by 2047,” the Lt Governor said.

He said India is emerging as a global economic power and it is crucial every citizen discharge their duties and contribute towards nation-building.

The Lt Governor further stressed upon common commitment of nation building and urged the people to work with dedication to make the 21st century, India’s century.