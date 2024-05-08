LG addresses Allahabad University Alumni Meet

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Allahabad University Alumni Meet at Raj Bhawan here today.

In his address, the Lt Governor lauded the accomplishment of Alumni who have made their mark in various fields in India and abroad.

“Alumni are the brand ambassador of the institution. Given their links with alma-mater, they are in a unique position to strengthen the image of the institution and provide support to the young generation,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor recalled the significant contribution of Allahabad University and its Alumni in important areas of socio-economic development.

Determination and moral values are required to produce path-breaking inventions. Allahabad University Alumni’s accomplishment and advancements in diverse fields is a testimony to values imparted in the reputed institution, the Lt Governor said.

“We are always very proud to recognise the achievements of Alumni who have excelled in their respective areas. They have over the years, made immense contribution to the field of science, culture, politics and civil services,” he further added.

The Lt Governor called upon the former students who have won laurels in their profession to dedicate themselves for the larger cause of nation building.

Alumni have an onerous responsibility as the role model for young students to continue pursuit of excellence in respective fields. Alumni should also help in making India a global research and development hub, he said.

SK Singh, President, Allahabad University Alumni Association and members of the Alumni Association were present on the occasion.