SSP Jammu inaugurates Ashok Sodhi Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament

*GCCC, PCC reach semi-finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Game Changer Cricket Club (GCCC) and Panther Cricket Club (PCC) have reached the semi-finals of the Ashok Sodhi Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament, which is being held at the Parade Ground in Jammu. The tournament was inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar, who also unveiled the winner and runner-up trophies.

The tournament, which started here today, was inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar. During the occasion, SSP Vinod Kumar also unveiled both the trophies of the winner and runner-up of the Ashok Sodhi Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament. Warehouse Traders Federation President Deepak Gupta, Raj Kumar Gupta and Harbans Nagokey (Journalists) were also present there.

SSP Jammu appreciated Press Club of Jammu for organizing the tournament. He said that holding such sports competitions gives a better message to the youth that they should give up drug addiction and participate in sports enthusiastically. President of Press Club of Jammu, Sanjeev Pargal congratulated both the winning teams and said that the Press Club organizes this competition every year to pay tribute to Ashok Sodhi. He said that the final match of this competition will be played at MA Stadium on May 11. While Vice President of Press Club, Zorawar Singh Jamwal threw light on the life of photojournalist Ashok Sodhi. He said that Ashok Sodhi was martyred in the line of duty on May 11, 2008 while covering the encounter with terrorists in Samba.

The first Cricket match of this competition was played between Game Changer Cricket Club (GCCC) and Royal Bulls Cricket Club (RBCC). Batting first, GCCC scored 209 runs in 20 overs and lost three wickets. While chasing 210 runs, the entire RBCC team could score only 145 runs after losing six wickets in 20 overs. For GCCC, Gaurav Manhas batted brilliantly and scored 71 runs in 49 balls. While Mohammad Asif scored 44 runs on 19 balls. GCCC bowler Anchal Singh gave a brilliant performance by giving 12 runs in four overs and took three wickets. Aanchal Singh was declared man of the match.

The second match of the day was played between Panthal Cricket Club (PCC) and Udhampur Cricket Club (UCC). PCC won the toss and decided to bat. They scored 229 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Rajiv Khajuria scored 58 runs and Ayub scored 36 runs for the team. While chasing the huge target, the entire UCC team collapsed at 157 runs. Dhairya Bharti scored the maximum 37 runs for UCC. Apart from batting brilliantly, Rajeev Khajuria also took four wickets and was declared man of the match.

Press Club of Jammu, Secretary General Dinesh Manotra, Secretary Finance Channi Anand, Executive Member Nishikant Khajuria, Dinesh Mahajan, Vishal Bharti, Kunal Srivatas, Govind Chauhan and Ajay Meena were also present on the occasion.