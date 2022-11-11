Saving precious life is great service to humanity, encourage all for voluntary blood donation: LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said one drop of blood covers entire health universe and he is confident that deliberations will enable stakeholders to refine blood transfusion services in the country.

Sinha was addressing the 47th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology– Transcon-2022 B.

The three-day conference is being organised by ISBTI J&K Chapter and PG Department of Immunohaematology and Transfusion Medicine, Government Medical College, Jammu.

The Lt Governor congratulated the organisers for bringing together Transfusion Medicine specialists, eminent faculty, experts, and multiple stakeholders from across the country to discuss current trends, recent advances, and future challenges in Transfusion Medicine.

Observing that our ongoing health research is more focused on reactionary treatment and share of diagnostic research is negligible, the Lt Governor said, “we have a huge responsibility to transform the ongoing medical research system and long term investment should be made for developing diagnostic kits.”

According to statistics, one out of every fourth person needs blood transfusion at some point in their life and in every two seconds someone in our country needs blood transfusion, the Lt Governor observed.

“There is no greater service to humanity than saving a precious life. We need to educate and encourage people for Voluntary blood donation”, he added.

Speaking on the reforms introduced in J&K’s health sector in the past three years, the Lt Governor said under the guidance of Prime Minister, consistent efforts are being made to create better health infrastructure, resources, and reaching out to every citizen of the UT with quality and affordable health care services.

Two AIIMS, two cancer institutes, seven new medical colleges, 15 new nursing colleges, and thousands of health and wellness centers, besides universal health insurance coverage for up to Rs. Five lakhs under the revolutionary Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT scheme and decentralized health system have ensured that the people of J&K who were deprived of basic health services for decades, now have easy access to the best health care facilities, the Lt Governor added.

Dr. TR Raina, Organizing Chairman, Transcon 2022, while speaking on the occasion highlighted the aims and objectives behind the National Conference.

He shared the vision of ISBTI to achieve 100 percent Voluntary Blood Donation.

During the inaugural session, experts and eminent speakers gave their views on blood donation and blood transfusion.

A souvenir of the Tanscon-2022 B was also released.

Renowned companies like Wrig Nanosystems, Meril and Immucor also participated in the conference.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Bhupinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Dr Shakti Gupta, Director, AIIMS Jammu; Dr. Shashi Sudan, Principal, GMC Jammu; Dr. Yudhveer Singh, President ISBTI; Dr. Sangeeta Pathak, Secretary General, ISBTI; Dr Meena Sidhu, Head, PG Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMC Jammu, faculty members, doctors, scientists, medical students, nursing staff were present.