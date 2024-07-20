Let us not forget Tanda Tigers

Th. K P Singh

It may be recalled that ‘Tanda Tiger Force’ was raised, in an emergency situation, by the Army in the first week of June 1999 from Jammu region, to augment the manpower required for carrying army’s ammunition, stores, heavy loads and rations uptill the forward assault lines and bring down the casualties. Govt ordered raising of Six Porter Companies, each to have 600 civilian porters. It was seen difficult to muster 3600 youth for the purpose. But it happened.

Brig R S Chauhan, Commander 71 Sub Area Udhampur phoned me asking to assist in getting the volunteers in this emergency. I had been sounded about it by my brother Col J P Singh who was in the Command HQ. Biting the bait, I took up the challenge, used all my abilities to exhort the youths to come forward to defend the land just as our forefathers did it before for centuries. I led first batch of 400 volunteers to Udhampur on 6 June 1999. Later the enrolment continued. Nearly 2,500 porters were enrolled in a short time at Tanda Cantt as Porters. Since majority of the volunteers were enrolled at Tanda, it was rechristened as ‘Tanda Tiger Force’. This unprecedented event got lot of publicity in the print media. (Though very keen to go Kargil, I wasn’t enrolled but returned from Udhampur to get more volunteers).

Public must know that out of about total 2,800 Porters, 7 brave hearts made supreme sacrifice for the nation. The first brave heart to be martyred was Sh. Kamlesh Kumar of village Hakla (Chatha). Later Daler Singh, Madan Singh and Parduman Singh (all cousins) of village Kulo (Samba), Sham Singh of Ramnagar, Khangdra Singh of Nepal and Tsering Motup of Ladakh also laid down their life for the nation.

They are no less than Batras, Pandeys, Kalias and 527 martyrs. Despite that their names haven’t been included in the annals of military history is my regret. ‘Akhnoor Heritage Museum’ is being constructed by the Army in Tanda Cantt where the names of 7 brave heroes will be written in golden letters is a welcome step. DO letter of Col Abhilash Chandran, attached herewith, exhibits the valour of Tanda Tiger Force.

They were re-entrenched in October 1999. It fell upon me to look after their welfare. With Col JP Singh’s indulgence and senior officers of Command HQ, two special Army Recruitment Rallies were held for the porters. 1st was held at Tanda Cantt for 10 to 19 December 1999 where more than 500 porters were enrolled. 2nd rally was held at Slaria Square Udhampur from 29 to 31st May 2000 where 49 porters were enrolled. Some were taken in MES, Ordnance, Military Farms and J&K state govt. Many have got employment in 1 FOD and MES through J&K Hight Court directions. I was awarded GoC-in-C Commendation Card. But far too many have been left high and dry. They are struggling for similar justice for them. It is hoped that the Silver Jubilee Celebration will remind the army and the govt that there was a great component of civilian volunteers who acted as phenomenal force multiplier and remembered during the celebrations. They expect some financial help for their old age sustenance which hopefully will also be considered.