LeT top commander involved in killing of 2 police personnel trapped in Pampore encounter: IGP Vijay Kumar

Pampore, Oct 16: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the top 10 targets of Jammu and Kashmir police who was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Baghat, Srinagar and other terror crimes, is trapped in Pampore encounter, informed Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Saturday.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Pampore of Pulwama district on Saturday.

“LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The top ten terrorists who were included Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

“Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir said that a total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)