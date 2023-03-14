LeT terrorist associate held in Sopore: Police

March 14: Police and security forces have arrested an active terrorist in Sopore and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorist in Madina Bagh Moh, Dangerpura area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police and Army (22RR) in the said area. As the initial cordon was being laid, a terrorist was spotted trying to run away and attempting to break the cordon, taking cover of narrow lanes by-lanes and congested area. The movement was passed to all the troops and depending on information the mission leader re-organised the inner cordon.

Assessing the situation the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire. The alert troops of the joint team managed to nab the terrorist alive thereby displaying great synergy. He has been identified as Owais Ahmad Mir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir resident of War Mohalla Gund Brat. During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a 9mm Pistol, 08 (9mm) rounds, a Pistol Magazine and a Chinese Grenade were recovered.

It is pertinent to mention here that by the apprehension of the said terrorist, police and security forces have averted a major tragedy and prevented planned target killings in the area thereby spoiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan terrorist handlers who are always hellbent towards disrupting peace in the valley.