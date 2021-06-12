LeT outfit behind Sopore militant attack: DGP Dilbag Singh

Says perpetrators of crime will soon be brought to justice

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh today said that Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit was behind the attack, in which two cops and two civilians were killed and three others were injured in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of wrath laying ceremony of two cops here, DGP Dilbag Singh, said that LeT group was involved in this attack and they have identified the attackers, however, further details will not be shared at this moment.

Singh said that to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a party from Sopore police station under the charge of sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar was deployed in the chowk when the attack took place.

He said that the firing was retaliated by the police party during which some personnel were injured and civilians who had set up their fruit and vegetables stalls nearby also got injured.

“Subsequently, two injured cops succumbed to their injuries, identified as constable Waseem and constable Showkat and sub-inspector Mukesh and SPO Danish got injured. Three civilians were also injured of whom two later succumbed while another one was referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment,” he said

He said they were looking into all the angles of the attack and forces have also launched a follow-up operation in the area and the perpetrators of the crime will be soon brought to justice.

Replying to a query, Singh said that militancy was declining and control of the forces in all the areas was very good while operations were also being carrier out. “However, due to Covid-19 there has been a decline in anti-militancy operations but the forces still have an upper hand and we are launching operation in all the areas as well,” he said.

He said that under these circumstances these incidents happen and all those who are involved in these attacks will be not be spared at any cost. (KNO)