LeT hybrid militant, OGW arrested in Sopore: Police

Srinagar, Sep 22: Security forces arrested a ‘hybrid’ militant and an overground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore sub-district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Police said.

Police said the two were arrested during a cordon and a search operation (CASO) which was launched by Sopore Police along with Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, 179 battalion CRPF and Marcos on the basis of a reliable information about the presence of LeT militants at Botingoo village in Sopore.

“During search, two persons in an orchard were found moving in a suspicious condition and were apprehended. They revealed their names as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone, both residents of Botingoo. Upon their personal search a pistol, a magazine, eight pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of one Imtiyaz Ganai, and a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of Waseem Lone,” a police officer in Sopore said. “During preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they were working as hybrid terrorist and OGW respectively for the banned terrorist organization LeT.”

“The two revealed that at the behest of active LeT terrorist Bilal Hamza Mir of Brath Kalan Sopore they were planning to attack security forces and civilians in and around Sopore area,” he added.

A case has been registered in Police Station Sopore under relevant provisions of law. (Agencies)