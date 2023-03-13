LeT Hideout Busted, War Like Stores Recovered In J&K’s Anantnag

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant hideout and recovered war like stores including arms and ammunition in Anantnag district.

Police in a statement said that during the intervening night of March 12 and 13, on the basis of a specific input developed over a period of time by Anantnag Police, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) along with army’s 1Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara.

The search in the area led to busting of a LET hideout and subsequent recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores.

The recovery includes Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) 5, PTD’s programmed timer devices and RCIEDs, Detonators 6, Pistols 3, Pistol Magazines 5, Ammunition 9 mm rounds 124, Remote controls 4 and Batteries 13.

In this regard, Case FIR No. 58/2023 stands registered in Police Station Bijbehara under relevant sections of law and investigation was set into motion, the statement reads. (Agencies)