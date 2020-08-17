LeT behind Baramulla attack, militants changed strategy: IGP

SRINAGAR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, on Monday, said that Lasher-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit was behind the Baramulla attack in which two CRPF and one Special Police Officer (SPO) were killed this morning.

However, he admitted that recently militants have changed their strategy and carried out two to three attacks on security forces. We will give militants a befitting reply very soon, Mr Kumar told reporters here this afternoon.

He said a group of three militants had come from very dense orchards and fired upon a joint security force naka at Kreeri, Pattan, in Baramulla district today. We lost two CRPF and an SPO in the attack, he said adding we have rushed additional security forces and the entire area has been cordoned off.

In reply to a question, Mr Kumar admitted that militants have changed their strategy. Militants carried out two to three attacks on security forces recently, he said adding we are concerned. But, he said, we will give them a befitting reply very soon.

He said mainly fewer security forces are deployed at naka checking because of which militants are attacking and later escaping.

He said this was the second such attack by militants in the valley. On August 14 militants attacked a police party in which two police personnel were martyred and another was injured, he added.

About Sopore attack, Mr Kumar said it was not attacked.

Security forces launched Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Sopore after information was received about the presence of militants. However, initially, militants fired some rounds but later managed to escape, he said adding later there was no contact with them (militants).

(AGENCIES)