Srinagar, Nov 3: A militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba tasked with targetting non-locals and security personnel was arrested in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

They said Zubair Ahmad Dar of Arigam Pulwama was arrested by joint forces of Pulwama during a surprise check at Khamri Chowk of the district.

“One hand grenade was recovered from his possession,” a police statement said.

“The arrested person was working as associate of terrorist outfit LeT and was tasked to carry out attacks on SFs (security forces) and non local laborers in the area,” it added.

Police said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated. (Agencies)