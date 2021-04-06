‘Leopard’ spotted in Green Belt Park of Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar

JAMMU: Authorities on Tuesday sounded alert in Jammu locality after a leopard was spotted in Green belt park near Gandhi Nagar, thus creating panic in the area.

One person injured after being attacked by a leopard in Green Belt Park in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu. Wildlife department is present at the spot. They said the teams are carrying out an operation. Officials said that efforts are on to capture the wild animal. (KNO)