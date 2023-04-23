Leopard Attacks Nearly Dozen Goats In J&K’s Samba

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 23: A leopard killed nearly a dozen sheep in the Gurha Slathia area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Sunday, police officials said.

Joint teams have been formed and traps placed to capture the big cat, they said.

The leopard ventured into the Ghar Mandi locality of Gurha Slathia from the nearby forest area and attacked a herd of goats, they said, adding that while eight goats were found dead on the spot, three others are missing and are believed to have been taken away by the animal.

A couple of days back, a girl sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a leopard near the Parmandal area.

The wildlife department has been informed about the frequent visit of leopards in the villages adjoining the forest area, officials said, adding that the animal will be caught soon.