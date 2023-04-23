Chairman DDC Rajouri Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Apr 23: Advocate Ch. Naseem Liaqat, Chairman District Development Council Rajouri called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

The DDC Chairman expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for continuous support and strengthening of PRIs of J&K. He submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to completion of Mini Secretariat building and other development needs of District Rajouri.

The Lt Governor assured the Chairman DDC Rajouri of redressal of the genuine demands put forth by him on merit.

Earlier, a delegation of Hindustan Scouts & Guides Association led by its National Secretary, Girish Juyal met the Lt Governor and apprised him of their forthcoming programme in Jammu Kashmir.