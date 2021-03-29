Leh-Manali Road opened for vehicular traffic

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 29: To the much relief for Ladakh region, the strategically important 428 km long Leh-Manali Highway is opened for vehicular traffic from Sunday.

Creating a history this year, road is open two month in advance. This road serves as lifeline for Ladakh region to transport essential commodities both for Indian Army and Civilians.

S Chandrasekharan 753 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 111 RCC, Border Road Task Force, Project Himank, BRO said that due to tensions on Eastern Border in Ladakh, BRO got instructions to keep the Taglangla open throughout winter.

In a ceremony held at Sarchu, a border point between Himachal and Ladakh region, Leh Executive Councillor (EC) Stanzin Chosphel, BRO Himank project Chief Engineer (CE) Brig Arvinder Singh and Deepak Chief Engineer Brig MS Baghi together cut the ribbon to open the road for traffic.

Seven oil tankers meant for Army in Leh crossed towards Leh from Sarchu around 12 PM on Sunday while four local Taxi from Leh crossed towards Manali.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year Leh-Manali road was opened on May 18 and was closed on December 5. After remaining closed in winter for nearly four months, Ladakh has been now connected with the rest of the world by road.

The 428 kilometre highway is always a challenge to operate, for the engineers and workforce of Himank and Deepak projects of Border Road Organisation (BRO). Due to the tensions in the eastern Ladakh region, portion of this road was kept open till early December. Especially, Taglang La pass which receives highest snowfall was kept open throughout the winters.

Speaking on the occasion, Hill Council Executive Councillor for Agriculture Stanzin Chosphel said that this route will help ensuing tourism season in Ladakh.