LG inaugurates skill development workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 29: Lt Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur today said that a society requires all its residents to have skills for its over all development.

While inaugurating one-day skill development workshop, organised by the Department of Technical Education and Skill Development Ladakh at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra here today LG Mathur said that the objective of the workshop is to understand the aspirations of Ladakhi youths and help them develop skills with certification to help them get employment or start their ventures.

Lt Governor stressed the need to segregate the youth into different employment categories based on their educational qualification and job requirements for the growth of Ladakhi society and economy. Accordingly, they can look to develop the skill of their choice and avail of the benefit of the trainings that UT Administration is committed to provide enabling them to become self-employed or get employed in private sectors in Ladakh, India and abroad.

Mathur said it would not only benefit youths from Ladakh but also help the UT Administration in understanding the unemployment situation in Ladakh and take necessary steps based on suggestions from the youth. “This is the first step in this direction and we are committed to walk together on this skill journey which is going to be a continuous engagement to ensure maximum benefit”, said the LG.

Reiterating that Ladakhi youth are professional, articulate and talented, Mathur urged them to work hard to capitalise on the opportunities.

Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson appreciated the UT Administration, Ladakh, for its initiative and stated that such workshops would provide a platform to enhance quality-based skills among the youth of Ladakh.

Highlighting the need for entrepreneurship, CEC Gyalson requested the youth from Ladakh to engage themselves in developing specialised skills rather than looking for government jobs. He stressed that individual participation and contribution, especially from the youth, could help lay a good foundation for the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

Advisor Umang Narula, stated that the workshop has generated a lot of interest among the youth to address their aspiration. He said that skill of Ladakhi youth need to be enhanced to provide them with the necessary opportunities.

Earlier, Secretary, Skill Development Department, Padma Angmo, briefed the participants about the skill development workshop and said that its main objective is to expose the students to different kinds of skill. Secretary, Employment, Ravinder Kumar also briefed the participants about the manpower and skill-set required for various pilot projects in Leh.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner/CEO LAHDC Leh, Shrikant Suse welcomed the guests whereas Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Sonam Chosjor, gave the vote of thanks.