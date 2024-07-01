Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla Takes Over Command Of ‘Fire And Fury Corps’ In Ladakh

LEH, Jul 1: Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla took over command of the ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ from Lt Gen Rashim Bali here on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Bali is moving to Delhi for his next posting, he said.

After taking charge, Lt General Bhalla exhorted all ranks of the ‘XIV Corps’ to continue discharging their duties with zeal and vigour while being prepared to deal with any threat to national security.