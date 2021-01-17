Legendary classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies at 89

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday afternoon at his residence here, his family said.

Khan’s daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan said that the veteran breathed his last at 12.37 pm at his Bandra home.

“He was fine in the morning… But during his massage he vomited. His eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors but by the time they came, he had already died,” Namrata said.

She said the family is in shock due to Khan’s sudden demise as he was keeping well. The musician was going to turn 90 on March 3. (AGENCIES)