Legal Services Institutions Observe Legal Services Day Across J&K

JAMMU, Nov 9: The Legal Services Institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today observed Legal Services Day.

The main program was organized by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Jammu under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Judge, High Court of J&K & Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan.

Chief Justice, N Kotishwar and Justice Tashi Rabstan were the chief guest and guest of honour on the occasion respectively.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Justice while appreciating the efforts of Legal Services Institutions said that the whole judicial system exists for the litigant public and a heavy duty lies on the shoulders of Judicial Officers, Lawyers, PLVs and other stakeholders to minimize the disconnect between the litigant and the legal system. The Judiciary is struggling with backlog of huge pendency and the legal Services institutions through the alternate modes has been able to help in reducing the same to a great extent, he added. He asserted that Legal Services Institutions are a boon for the unrepresented and marginalized section of the society.

Chief Justice said that the data released today by the Executive Chairman, JK Legal Services Authority is sufficient to substantiate that the legal service is reaching out not only to those who are involved in litigation but also to those who are not aware of their rights and have no idea to approach whom to seek the redressal of their grievances.

Chief Justice impressed upon all the Judicial Officers to deal with the litigant compassionately whose matters are before them and wipe out the tears in their eyes. He also congratulated the Panel Lawyers, PLVs and Educational Institutions whose services for creating awareness along the masses have been recognized today during a felicitation function.

In his special address, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, JK Legal Service Authority gave a detailed account of the achievements of the Authority during the last one year.

Mentioning about the holding of 19th All India Legal Services Authorities’ Meet held this year at Srinagar, Justice Tashi said that it was a great honour to hold such a mega event which was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Patron-in-Chief, NALSA in presence of Justice Sanjay Kishan Koul, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, Justice Sanjeev Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairman Supreme Court Legal Services Committee. The event was also graced with the presence of Union Law Minister, LG’s of UTs of J&K as well as Ladakh and 14 Supreme Court Judges, 22 Chief Justices of various High Courts, 57 High Court Judges, 38 Member Secretaries and 30 Secretaries High Court Legal Services Committees along with Officers of Civil and Police Administration who participated to discuss strengthening of National Legal Aid Helpline, court based legal services, working of LADCs, resizing the panel of legal aid counsels, concept of open prisons, NALSA’s digital platform and role of legal services institutions in achieving these objectives.

Appreciating the working of LADC’s, Justice Tashi said that a total of 34 Session trial cases, 102 Magistrate Trial Cases, 1662 remand applications and more than 400 other applications and petitions have been disposed of in a short span of 10 months with the intervention of LADCs.

Highlighting the record number of cases during three National Lok Aadalats conducted so far during this year, Justice Tashi said that out of 4 lakh cases that were taken up in these Lok Aadalats about 3 lakh cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs. 173 crore was disbursed as compensation. He also appreciated the working of the J&K Legal Services authority while informing the gathering that in 76 cases compensation to the tune of Rs. 1.46 crore has been paid to the victims of different crimes or their dependents.

He further said that in all the Jails legal aid clinics are functioning with the help of Panel Lawyers and PLVs who are rendering necessary assistance to the under trial prisoners. And, during the current year 2463 awareness camps were held throughout the UT of J&K where a large number of people have been benefited.

Justice Tashi also expressed gratitude to Chief Justice for his visionary leadership and launching various new initiatives for extending legal services to the needy.

Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman DLSA, Jammu, Sanjay Parihar, highlighted the importance of Legal Services Day and traced the history behind the observance of this day.

He said that it is a rare occasion when the legal fraternity assembles to appreciate the efforts put in by the Panel Lawyers, PLVs Educational Institutions and other stakeholders involved in extending legal services to those who deserve and are entitled to the same.

Advocate Vikram Sharma, President Bar Association, Jammu, who was also present along with his team, assured to extend whole hearted cooperation by Lawyers fraternity for resolving the legal grievances of the litigant public and extend Pro Bono services to the marginalized and weaker sections of the society. He thanked the organizers for giving him an opportunity to associate with the legal services institutions.

On the occasion, Advocate Mandeep Reen, Panel Lawyer, HCLSC, Advocate Suhaila Ali, Panel Lawyer, DLSA Srinagar, Advocate Mayank Gupta, Panel Lawyer, DLSA Jammu, Sharjeel Bin Hassan, PLV, DLSA Ganderbal, Feroz Ahmad Dar, PLV (Life Convict), Dogra Law College, Samba for best Legal Aid Clinic in College and Model Higher Secondary School, Mujgund, Srinagar for best Legal Aid Clinic in School were adjudged and felicitated.

The programme was attended by the officers of High Court Registry, Judicial Officers of District Jammu, Panel Lawyers, LADCs, PLVs, staff of J&K Legal Services Authority and DLSA Jammu besides general public.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority presented vote of hanks.