J&K | Residents In Border Areas Hold Anti-Pak Protests Over Cross-Border Firing That Killed BSF Jawan

Jammu, Nov 9: People at the border areas here on Thursday held protests against Pakistan over its firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in Samba district that killed one BSF jawan.

Led by Sarpanch Balbir Kour, scores of people of Treva village along the IB held anti-Pakistan protests and demanded action.

The firing on Thursday targeting Border Outposts in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in the Jammu frontier.

Treva had also received cross-border shelling on October 28.

Speaking to reporters, Sarpanch Balbir Kaur said that every person living along the border is sad due to the BSF head constable’s death. “We want to pay tributes to the jawan martyred in firing by Pakistan Rangers. We stand with the family in this grave hour,” she said.

“We stand with the BSF and the Army. We will not be cowed down,” Kour added.

Pointing out that it was the time of paddy harvesting, Kour said that farmers would be afraid of working in the fields given the incidents of cross-border firing. She also urged the prime minister to make permanent arrangements to ensure their safety.

BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima suffered injuries at Narayanapur BoP in Samba district due to firing by Pakistan Rangers and later succumbed to his injuries. The 50-year-old Kima was a resident of Aizawl in Mizoram.

On October 28, Pakistan Rangers indulged in heavy firing and shelling for around seven hours, resulting in injuries to two BSF jawans and a woman.

On October 17, two BSF personnel had been injured in unprovoked firing by the rangers in the Arnia sector.

It is the sixth overall violation since the two sides signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. (Agencies)