Lecturer suspended for appearing before SC in Art 370 case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 25: The Government today suspended a senior lecturer in the Department of Education for appearing before the Supreme Court against the Government’s decision of scrapping Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Bhat, hailing from Budgam district is a Lecturer in Political Science and holds a law degree. He appeared before the Apex Court in New Delhi where hearing on the Article 370 is on.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Senior Lecturer, Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of J&K CSR, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, J&K Leave Rules,” read an order issued by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government School Education Department.

“During the period of suspension, the delinquent officer shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education, Jammu. Further, it is hereby ordered that Subah Mehta, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu is appointed as inquiry officer, who shall conduct an in-depth inquiry in the conduct of the delinquent officer,” the order read.