Lecture on Drug, Substance Abuse held at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Aimed to address the multifaceted problem of drug abuse and explore effective preventive strategies, a lecture on “Drug and Substance Abuse: Issues and Preventive Strategies” was held here today.

The lecture was organized by the Law School, University of Jammu.

The session was conducted under the able guidance of Dr. Seema Rohmetra, Director, The Law School and was conducted by Uma Kapahi from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Jammu.

Kapahi provided an in-depth analysis of the various factors contributing to drug and substance abuse, emphasizing the critical role of family, educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, and lawyers in addressing this issue.

She identified the most vulnerable groups and outlined actionable steps for each stakeholder to mitigate the impact of drug abuse on society.

The session highlighted the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 offering detailed insights into relevant case laws.

She also shared valuable information on helplines and rehabilitation services provided by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

Kapahi stressed the importance of educators and family members in providing adequate support and counselling to younger individuals to prevent substance abuse.

The lecture concluded with an engaging interactive session where students raised various queries, delving into different dimensions of drug and substance abuse.

Dr. Nitan Sharma, Faculty member, The Law School coordinated the lecture and vote of thanks was presented by Kasak Gupta, student from second semester.