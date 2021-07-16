Lebanon: PM-designate Saad Hariri resigns

Beirut, Jul 16: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has announced his resignation after nine months of political gridlock during which he failed to form a new government.

In his resignation speech, Hariri cited disagreements with President Michel Aoun over forming a cabinet and alluded to a lack of trust between the two. ?I suggested more time,? Hariri said in a statement, ?but the president saw that there is no room for agreement, so I submitted my resignation from forming a government, and may Allah help the country,? The Washington Post quoted Hariri as saying.

Hariri was named prime minister in late October, nearly three months after a port explosion ripped through the capital, Beirut, killing more than 200 people and displacing hundreds of thousands of residents.

