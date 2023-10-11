Learning Fosters Critical And Analytical Thinking In Professional Careers: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said learning should be lifelong as it fosters critical and analytical thinking in professional careers.

Addressing the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir here, the Lt Governor said “learning fosters critical & analytical thinking in professional careers, enabling steady contributions to ongoing social transformation in our fast-growing economy”.

He said learning should be lifelong and in the coming decades, knowledge will be the main driver of economic growth.

President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived here on a two-day visit to J&K, was the chief guest at the Convocation presenting degrees and medals to the students and scholars.

“I am grateful to Murmu for gracing University of Kashmir’s Convocation Ceremony with her august presence”, Sinha said, adding “It was heartening for me to know that out of total students conferred with gold medals today, more than 66% are our daughters”.

Accomplishment of our daughters, their self-confidence, courage and the ability to create new records in education and various other fields is a matter of great pride for the entire Union Territory, the Lt Governor said.

He said it is a reflection of a brighter future for the nation and a step towards women-led development.

Sinha said that higher educational institutions must strive to create a strong ecosystem for advanced research, innovation, new invention & suitably respond to society & industries needs.

“We need to have a robust mechanism to serve local communities & bring change in the life of the last man in queue”, he added.

The Lt Governor said convocation is a very important day in the academic calendar as well as in student’s lives. It is a stepping stone on the path of progress, both academic and professional with infinite opportunities to contribute to build a strong and ‘Viksit Bharat’.