Leander Paes, Nafisa Ali join Trinamool Congress

Panaji, Oct 29: Tennis veteran Leander Paes on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here.

Banerjee, who is in the coastal state on a three-day visit, welcomed Paes into the party fold.

Senior actor and activist Nafisa Ali, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata against Banerjee, also joined the party. (Agencies)