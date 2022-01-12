LBA Youth Wing demands anti-conversion law

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 12: The Youth Wing of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) today demanded anti-conversion law in Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference here today, LBA Youth Wing president Rigzin Dorjay demanded the Government to bring anti-conversion law in Ladakh to safeguard its own religion. He said that everyone should demands anti-conversion law as this would protect all religions. He said that he had detail discussion with National Minority Commission member Rinchen Lhamo to bring anti-conversion law in Ladakh.

Dorjay also requested Ladakh Police ADGP SS Khandare to instruct all police stations in Ladakh to use English or Hindi instead of Urdu to register FIRs as Urdu is not official language of UT Ladakh. He also expressed gratitude to LG Ladakh, Leh Hill Council Chairman and MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal for bringing amendment in the Ladakh Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rule.

However Kargil civil society including Kargil Hill Council Chairman Fehroz Khan expressed concern over the amendment and wrote to LG Ladakh to reconsider the amendment and to form an expert committee in this connection.

Pertinent to mention here that UT Administration issued order No: Secy/ Rev(RR)UTL/ 2021/117 dated 7th January 2022, amendment in the Ladakh Revenue (subordinate) Service Recruitment Rule, 2021 notified vide S.O.35 dated 08.09.2021 to bring amendment in the Revenue Recruitment Rule.