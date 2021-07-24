Latest 4G Realme Mobile Phones Features, Specs and User Reviews

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the world. Founded in 2018, the new entrant to the smartphone market has witnessed a phenomenal growth in its global smartphone shipments. The brand has been highly successful in India as well, on the back of its strong product portfolio that offers premium features at competition-beating prices. Every Realme new mobile phone tops its predecessor by introducing breakthrough specifications. Additionally, the brand stands apart from others in terms of customer satisfaction, as it is committed to manufacturing products with top-notch quality. A quick Google search of Realme new mobile will show you a plethora of smartphones at unbelievable prices. Take any Realme mobile under 10,000 INR, and you will find that it is loaded with industry-leading features along with sturdy hardware. In this article, we discuss the latest 4G devices by Realme along with the features, specifications and user reviews.

Realme Narzo 30

Features and Specifications:

The Realme Narzo 30 is one of the latest offerings by the brand. The phone is equipped with 6GB RAM and a powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which enables smooth multitasking and provides an incredible gaming experience. It comes with 128 GB internal storage, giving you enough space to store all your files with ease. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, which gives you all-day battery life. Furthermore, the device also comes with fast charging support, so you can charge your phone fully in just 65 minutes. The phone also supports OTG reverse charging, allowing you to use your mobile to charge your other smart devices. On the camera front, it sports a 16MP front camera and a 48MP AI triple camera at the back. The AI camera automatically adjusts camera settings to create optimised pictures and videos.

User Reviews:

The Realme Narzo 30 has been well-received by the customers in almost all aspects. The only area where it lacks is that while it’s great for daytime photography, it lags behind in nighttime pictures. Following are the user reviews summed up.

Great performance

Good display

Long-lasting battery life

Attractive design

Average camera

Realme C25s

Features and Specifications:

Realme C25s is a newcomer to the league of Realme new mobile phones. With 4 GB RAM, the phone is impressively fast and runs all kinds of apps smoothly. The MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor lends it extra processing power for the perfect gaming performance. The phone features a large 6,000 mAh battery, allowing you to use your phone for hours without having battery anxiety. The 13 MP AI triple camera at the back is designed to capture impeccable pictures and videos with the tiniest of details. The phone also has an 8 MP front camera that can take selfies with superior clarity.

User Reviews:

The Realme C25s gives you the best bang for your buck, according to most user reviews. The highlights are summed up below.

Great value for money

Outstanding gaming performance

Smooth user interface

Vibrant display

Realme C11

Features and Specifications:

The C11 is one of the best phones in the category of ‘Realme mobiles under 10,000 INR’, as it comes loaded with features. It has 2 GB RAM, which is sufficient for your daily smartphone use. Furthermore, the device has a decent storage capacity of 32GB to save all your files. Moreover, you can expand the storage up to 256GB in case you need more storage capacity. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery which gives you a standby time of up to 43 days! The ultra-saving mode extends your battery life significantly when it starts running low. The C11 also supports reverse charging, offering more convenience on the go. There is a 5 MP AI camera on the front with HDR mode to give you high-resolution pictures, and is crafted to take immaculate selfies. Additionally, the phone sports a modern visual appeal with a splash-resistant design.

User Reviews:

The C11 is a highly affordable phone with best-in-class features. The only exception is that the phone is slightly heavy at 196 g. However, the textured surface makes it convenient to shuffle it around in your hand without slipping. The user reviews can be summarised as follows.

Splendid design

Solid build quality

Excellent battery life

Good screen quality

Decent camera for a low-cost phone

Relatively bulky

