Late evening flights between Jammu & Delhi likely from July 23: Jitendra

JAMMU: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday informed that the much-awaited night flight from Jammu is likely to operate from July 23.

Taking to microblogging-site Twitter, Dr Singh wrote: “News that should bring Cheer to all. After our constant persuasion for the last 5 years, it has been decided to operate a late evening Air Flight between #JAMMU and #DELHI, most likely from Friday, 23rd July.”

#GoAir has agreed for it,” he further added.

Union Science and Technology Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping J&K.

“Thanks PM Sh @narendramodi ji, you have always been generous to #JammuAndKashmir.”

Night flights from Jammu to prominent destinations of the country was one of the major demands of the people.

The runway expansion work is almost complete and the night flight operation to commence likely in days from Jammu Airport. (Agency)