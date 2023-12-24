Last Rites Of Former J&K Cop Shot Dead By Terrorists Performed In Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 24: The last rites of former senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Mohd Shafi, who was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque on Sunday, were performed in Baramulla on Sunday.

Villagers and family members of Safi paid their last tribute to him by offering prayers.

Amid the ongoing search for terrorists in the forests of Rajouri after an ambush attack claimed the lives of four soldiers, unidentified terrorists on Sunday opened fire at the former police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque at Gantmulla in the Baramulla district. (AGENCIES)