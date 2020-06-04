Last date for power amnesty extended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: The UT Government today modified amnesty scheme for power consumers by according sanction for extension of the dates for payment of pending bills.

As per a fresh order issued in continuation of previous orders, the Power Development Department has extended the last depositing date of Ist installment from May 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020 and that of 2nd installment from June 30, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

Similarly, the last date for 3rd installment, fixed as July 31, 2020, has been extended till August 31, 2020.

However, the order states that other terms and conditions shall remain the same as mentioned in previous Government orders.