SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday claimed to have arrested a Lashkher-e-Toiba (LeT) Over Ground Worker (OGW) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

According to a police spokesman, on a tip-off, they have arrested an OGW of LeT and recovered incriminating material and explosive in Awantipora in Pulwama.

In this connection a case has been registered and further investigation taken up. (agencies)