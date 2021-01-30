Lashkar-e-Taiba associate arrested in Pulwama

Pulwama : One terror associate of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested on Saturday by the Awantipora Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As per a statement, arrested terror associate, Junaid Altaf, was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists in Pampore and Khrew areas.

Altaf, a resident of Konibal Pampore, has been in touch with the Pakistani terror commanders through various social media platforms, the statement further informed.

“Incriminating material of proscribed outfit LeT has been recovered from him,” the statement added.

A case has been registered against the said terror associate in police station Pampore under relevant sections of law.