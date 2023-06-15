Largest cell phone operator in Bangladesh launches tourist SIM

Dhaka, June 15 : The largest cell phone operator in Bangladesh Grameenphone has introduced “Tourist SIM” tailored for short-term visitors.

The company on Wednesday held a launching event for the product, which enables foreigners, entrepreneurs, travelers, and others to enjoy seamless connectivity without paying excessive roaming and other charges.

“We are thrilled to share this milestone of introducing the Tourist SIM for the first time in Bangladesh,” said Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone.

With 80.59 million customers at the end of April, Grameenphone, 55.8 percent owned by Norwegian telecom company Telenor and 34.2 percent owned by local Grameen Telecom, is the largest telecom operator in Bangladesh.