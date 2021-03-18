Large number of Ladakh UT employees leaving station without permission

DDOs directed not to draw TA/DA without approval

*Further violations to invite action under Conduct Rules

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Mar 18: Large number of employees of Union Territory of Ladakh have been leaving the station without proper permission from the competent authorities and in blatant violation of repeated instructions issued since November 2019 thereby hampering the functioning of the departments. This has been viewed seriously by the administration, which has now made it clear that further violations will invite action under Conduct Rules.

The General Administration Department of Ladakh UT vide Circular No.1 dated November 30, 2019 had observed, “the Government employees mostly proceed on leave without prior sanction of the competent authority despite the fact that leave cannot be claimed as a matter of right and due justification has to be mentioned while seeking and sanctioning leave”.

Accordingly, the General Administration Department had impressed upon the Heads of the Departments, Gazetted Officers and Supervisory Officers availing leave/station leave permission to invariably seek prior sanction. It was also made clear at that time that any violation of instruction will be viewed seriously and defaulting employees will be liable for disciplinary action.

Thereafter, these as well as other instructions were reiterated vide Order No.115-LA(GAD) dated December 8, 2020. It was directed that in case of leave of any kind for private purposes, the written application should be submitted at least one week in advance to the concerned Administrative Secretary before the date of commencement of leave.

“In case of leave on medical grounds, the application shall be accompanied by medical certificate from the competent authority stating as clearly as possible the nature of illness, period of rest advised and leave required”, the Ladakh UT administration had mentioned in the order of December 2020, adding “the DDOs to ensure the physical presence and attendance of the officials before drawing their salaries and a certificate must be recorded on the bills”.

However, blatant violation of these instructions has again been noticed by the administration of Ladakh Union Territory with large number of employees still leaving station without permission. “Cases of non-adherence to the instructions are being received by the administration”, reads Circular issued by Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department.

Stating that all Government employees shall seek prior sanction from the competent authority/cadre controlling authority before proceeding on leave and tours, the GAD Secretary said that all officers borne on the cadre of JKKAS shall invariably seek prior permission of GAD through their Administrative Secretary concerned and also shall take the approval of Advisor if it concerns leave/tour outside UT of Ladakh.

Similarly, all the officers and officials while proceeding on tour outside UT of Ladakh will seek the prior approval of GAD after routing the case through concerned Administrative Secretary or the DC concerned as the case may be, Sahu said, adding “the Administrative Secretaries for their leave/tour outside the UT shall send their proposal well in advance directly to the Advisor”.

Reiterating that leave cannot be claimed as a matter of right, the GAD Secretary said that all Administrative Secretaries/ Heads of the Departments will sanction leave of employees on case to case basis and based on the merits.

Keeping in view violation of repeated instructions, all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) have been directed to ensure that TA/DA of any employee is not drawn without the deputation order of the competent authority. “The Finance Department shall issue similar instruction to the P&A officers not to entertain any bills until it is accompanied with the proper order”, the latest circular said.

All the officers/officials have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the instructions without fail as any further violation will be considered as misconduct under the Conduct Rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to ensure smooth functioning of all the departments both in the Secretariat and outside, the administration of Ladakh Union Territory has already issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all the employees regarding their presence in the offices and observance of proper decorum.