Lapses in River Tawi barrage contract

Government had to concede to and decide to take action against the way the issue of contracts was handled and the unprecedented delay caused towards the work on the barrage, a committee is thus constituted to look into the lapses and fix responsibility for poor execution of contract of River Tawi Barrage in Jammu. Lot of hiccups and problems mainly due to indifference, incompetence and poor monitoring by the concerned officials and executing agency in tandem have made a mockery of the project. However, if all goes well as is planned by the government, the work on it could get kick-started by August should the Detailed Project Report get revised by that time.

Should the government not mean business in ascertaining the real causes of the goofs and lapses in the entire execution process and if yes, the committee constituted headed by Principal Secretary to Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department must go into the entire nuts and bolts of where went wrong and due to whose wilful negligence and submit its report by the timeline fixed so that the treatment this project got could not become the fate of other projects in future. It should peruse the findings of the audit teams and other findings by the special teams of officers appointed by the government especially in the light of the project not getting executed as per the plan. Stemming the rut was extremely important and the constituted committee should expedite in completion of the assignment.