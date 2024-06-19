Landslides claim at least 9 lives in SE Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 19 : At least nine were killed in a landslide at Rohingya camps and many dwellings were damaged in rain-triggered landslides in their camps in southeastern Bangladesh early Wednesday, a senior official said.

Mohammad Samsudduza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told journalists that the landslides took place in camps no. 9 and 10 in Cox’s Bazar district, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka.

According to the official, Rohingya people have been living in 33 camps of Cox’s Bazar district, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday.

He said authorities are working to evacuate those still living in risky hilly slopes.

Landslides are frequent in Bangladesh’s hilly areas during the heavy monsoon that usually runs from June to September as land has been heavily deforested to grow crops and build houses. (Agencies)