To pre-empt any chances of manipulations or tampering with the land records, necessary rules etc have now been framed by the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir for issuing of Land Pass Books. Since for procuring finance, agriculturists and others need to produce documents in respect of their land etc with clean and marketable title, these pass books will prove of great avail to both the lending institutions as well as to the borrowers. Needless to add, to facilitate the landholders in getting these pass books, an application through online mode can be filed on the designated Government portal. Hence, digital information system has been duly introduced in the otherwise complicated looking revenue related issues right from digitization of all land records to issuing of certified and admissible copies in respect of individual landowners in the shape of Land Pass Books. This Pass Book, in short, can be treated as a certified copy of records of rights and other public record before the courts and not only in respect of lending financial Banks and institutions. In other words, it can be imagined as to how much botheration, time, energy and even money etc caused to be thus saved by the landholders has been ensured in getting the same from Revenue authorities as was prevalent so far. To avoid any type of tampering or wilful but unauthorised changes in this type of pass book, it has been digitally coded with Quick Response or QR Code. Besides, it is serially numbered with all details including that of the landowner. That a paltry amount of Rs.100 is proposed to be received for each of such pass book issued seems quite genuine. However, no such Pass Book will be issued in respect of any Government land in Jammu and Kashmir. However, proper awareness and due notification process are necessary ingredients of issuing of such pass books at Tehsil and district levels.