Land Compensation For PMGSY Roads Paid In Only J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 17: Jammu and Kashmir is the only place in the country where compensation has to be paid to build a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

Compensation for building road under the PMGSY is paid only in Jammu and Kashmir. “It does not happen in any other state of the country. The compensation provided by the J-K administration is more than the actual cost of the road project, when there are no provisions in the scheme,” Sinha said.

“The money spent on compensation is more than the money spent on the construction of roads,” Sinha added.

Sinha said elsewhere in the country, people give their land for construction of roads.

“Where I come from, or people from other states will support me here on this, when a road needs to be built in other parts of the country, the people there give their land so that a road is constructed in their area,” he said.

Sinha said while people should be aware about their rights, they ought to know their duties as well.

“Along with their rights, I think the people have to be aware about their duties as citizens as well, and then only can we have a real advantage. My appeal would be to think over this, and I am saying this here because we have been able to construct less roads due to this,” he added.

In the last three years, the speed of constructing roads has increased over three times in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“And we have increased over ten times the speed of completing projects,” he added.